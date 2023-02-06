US offers 'any and all assistance' after powerful earthquake strikes Türkiye

The US is ready to provide “any and all assistance” after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye early on Monday, causing scores of casualties.

The earthquake, centered in the southern province of Kahramanmaras, was felt in nine other provinces, as well as neighboring countries including Syria and Lebanon.





In Türkiye, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has so far confirmed 76 deaths, with at least 440 people wounded.





“The United States is profoundly concerned by the reports of today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.





“We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance," he said, adding that President Joe Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to “assess U.S. response options to help those most affected.”





“We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the government of Turkiye,” Sullivan said.



