|
News

US pledges $100M to help combat violent extremism in Sahel countries

Announcement comes during US Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana

10:16 . 28/03/2023 Salı
AA
US Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday pledged $100 million to help combat the threat of violent extremism and instability.


"We recognize Ghana's significant contribution to the Sahel and I thank you for your leadership there," said Harris during her speech at the Jubilee House in Ghana’s capital Accra.


"To help address the threat of violent extremism and instability, today, I'm pleased to announce $100 million in support of Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, and Togo," Harris said.


She also highlighted President Joe Biden's strategic plan to prevent conflict and promote stability in coastal West Africa.


"Today, the funding and announcement I have just made will help to implement them," she added.


The Sahel region has been plagued by armed groups, violent extremists and criminal networks that have forced the closure of more than 10,000 schools and 7,000 health centers, affecting millions of children and citizens.


Harris will also be visiting Tanzania and Zambia before returning to the US.

#US
#Kamala Harris
#Ghana
#Sahel countries
6 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Albayrak Group expands investment projects in Guinea