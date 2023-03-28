US pledges $100M to help combat violent extremism in Sahel countries

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday pledged $100 million to help combat the threat of violent extremism and instability.





"We recognize Ghana's significant contribution to the Sahel and I thank you for your leadership there," said Harris during her speech at the Jubilee House in Ghana’s capital Accra.





"To help address the threat of violent extremism and instability, today, I'm pleased to announce $100 million in support of Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, and Togo," Harris said.





She also highlighted President Joe Biden's strategic plan to prevent conflict and promote stability in coastal West Africa.





"Today, the funding and announcement I have just made will help to implement them," she added.





The Sahel region has been plagued by armed groups, violent extremists and criminal networks that have forced the closure of more than 10,000 schools and 7,000 health centers, affecting millions of children and citizens.



