|
News

US President Biden orders 'any and all' assistance for quake-hit Türkiye

'I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria,' says Joe Biden

16:47 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden ordered his team on Monday to provide Türkiye "any and all needed assistance" and to closely monitor the situation in the country hit by strong earthquakes.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria," Biden said on Twitter.


"I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Türkiye and provide any and all needed assistance," he added.


At least 1,121 people were killed and 7,634 injured across 10 provinces after strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said.


Early Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude quake centered in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras province and heavily affected several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.


It was followed by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT) that was also centered in Kahramanmaras, in the district of Elbistan.


Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said a total of 105 aftershocks occurred and 2,824 buildings collapsed since the initial tremor.

#Joe Biden
#Türkiye
#Syria
#AFAD
6 saat önce
default-profile-img
US President Biden orders 'any and all' assistance for quake-hit Türkiye
Arabs in Israel prepare relief aid to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
Kremlin not in favor of disclosing details of March 2022 talks between Russian president, Israel's ex-premier
No special dialogue with US on Ukraine, says Russia
Pakistan’s premier speaks to Erdogan, offers condolences, assistance
Pressure on Serbia over Kosovo issue is rising, says PM
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.