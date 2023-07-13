US reiterates support for peace talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday, saying his country continues to support peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Blinken reiterated US support for negotiations between the two countries and emphasized the need for creativity, flexibility and reconciliation in the talks, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

He emphasized the need for the free passage of commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles through the Lachin corridor.

Blinken said that both sides should maintain the positive momentum in the negotiations for a lasting and dignified peace.

On Tuesday, Blinken said on Twitter that he spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.