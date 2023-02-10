|
Uzbek rescue team pulls man alive in quake-hit Hatay province after 100 hours

Naim Bayasli, 32, was rescued under rubble of a building in Hatay province, more than 100 hours after twin quakes hit Türkiye's south

An Uzbek rescue team pulled a man alive from under the rubble of a collapsed building on Friday, in another miraculous rescue in southern Türkiye after 100 hours since powerful earthquakes hit the region.

Naim Bayasli, 32, was rescued from under the rubble of a building in Hatay province.


At least 18,342 people were killed and 74,242 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

