Village guard killed by terrorists in eastern Türkiye

A village guard was killed by terrorists in Türkiye's eastern province of Sirnak, the country’s interior minister said on Sunday.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations in 2021, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group, on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.