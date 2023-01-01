|
Village guard killed by terrorists in eastern Türkiye

Nimet Encu killed by terrorists during anti-terror Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-23 operation in Sirnak province, says interior minister

10:10 . 23/01/2023 Monday
AA
File photo

A village guard was killed by terrorists in Türkiye's eastern province of Sirnak, the country’s interior minister said on Sunday.


Nimet Encu was killed by terrorists during Türkiye’s Eren Abluka Autumn Winter-23 Martyr Gendarme Captain Yunus Celebi operation, Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.


Türkiye initiated Eren operations in 2021, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group, on Aug. 11, 2017.


In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

