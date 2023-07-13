WFP to cut aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan in August: Jordanian FM

Jordan on Thursday said the World Food Programme (WFP) will cut its aid subsidies to Syrian refugees in the kingdom as of Aug.1.

According to a statement by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, other UN aid agencies will follow suit, and he stressed that his country will "not be able to fill the gap."

"This is not on Jordan. It is on those who are cutting support. We can’t carry this burden alone," Safadi said.

The Jordanian top diplomat noted that Jordan will consult "with regional host countries to hold a meeting to develop a joint response to declining support to Syrian refugees, including by WFP & others, & measures to mitigate its impact."

UN figures estimate that Jordan hosts some 1.3 million Syrian refugees since the Syrian crisis began in March 2011.



