Woman, 80, rescued from rubble in southern Türkiye’s after quake

An 80-year-old woman was rescued Tuesday from the rubble in southern Türkiye after a quake struck the region.

Teams sent by Van Lake Electricity Distribution Inc. (VEDAS) rescued the woman in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the 7.7- and 7.6-maginitude quakes.





The woman was later refereed to medical teams.





At least 5,434 people have been killed and 31,777 injured after the two strong tremors jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.





The tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, inflicting widespread damage.























