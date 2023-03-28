Working 'day and night' to heal wounds caused by quakes: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday promised to heal the wounds caused by powerful earthquakes that hit the country's southern region last month and claimed more than 50,000 lives.





"We are working day and night to heal the wounds caused by the earthquake in the hearts of millions of our people," Erdogan said at a ground-breaking ceremony in the Adiyaman province.





Türkiye is planning to build 319,000 houses in one year in the quake-hit region, he said.





"On the one hand, we are establishing temporary accommodation areas, while on the other hand, we are starting the construction of permanent residences," he said, adding the construction of 56,323 houses has started so far.





On Feb. 6, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.



