World leaders voice solidarity after powerful earthquake strikes Türkiye

Messages of support are pouring in from world leaders across the globe after Monday morning’s devasting series of earthquakes in Türkiye, which caused widespread damage and killed at least 1,121 people in the country’s southern and southeastern parts.





“Deeply saddened to hear this morning about the devastating earthquake hitting parts of Türkiye and Syria. My deepest condolences to the many families that lost lives and wishing a fast recovery of the injured,” European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.





“The EU stands in full solidarity with you,” he added.





Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU Commission, said the bloc stands in “full solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria.”





“Europe’s support is already on the way and we stand ready to continue helping in any way we can,” she said on Twitter.





Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, said she was “deeply saddened after the terrible earthquake.”





“My thoughts are with those killed, those trapped, those injured amp; with all rescuers doing their utmost to save lives,” she wrote on Twitter.





“Europe stands with the people of Türkiye and Syria at this moment of distress,” she added.













- NATO, WEF





Voicing full solidarity with Türkiye, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter: “I am in touch with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and NATO Allies are mobilizing support now.”





The NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) also conveyed its sympathies to the victims of the earthquake.





"Türkiye is not only a NATO ally; it's LANDCOM's home. We stand with them, and our condolences go out to our friends and people of Türkiye," tweeted Darryl Williams, commander of LANDCOM, which is headquartered in the western province of Izmir.





Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, conveyed “sincere condolences to the people of Türkiye and Syria regarding the terrible earthquake.”





“Thinking of the pain of the families of the victims and also of the first responders working so hard and courageous to save those trapped by the earthquake,” he said on Twitter.





President Emmanuel Macron said France stands ready to provide emergency aid.





“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he added.





French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna extended “sincere condolences to the Turkish people after this terrible earthquake.”





“We stand with you and send our thoughts to all the victims and their families. Of course, France is available to help,” she said on Twitter.





World Health Organization's "network of emergency medical teams is activated to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable affected by the earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria," Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said.





"Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones," Ghebreyesus tweeted.





"Deeply saddened by the loss of life and injury caused by the earthquake in Türkiye," Gilbert F. Houngbo, International Labour Organizaton's director-general, said, adding that the organization "is coordinating with other UN agencies from our office in Ankara."













- Italy, Ukraine, Russia





Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a tweet that he spoke with Cavusoglu to offer Italy’s help and support.





Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also voiced support for Türkiye and its people.





“We stand by the Turkish people in this difficult time. We are ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster,” he said on Twitter.





Russian President Vilamidir Putin said in a statement that Moscow is “ready to provide all necessary assistance.”





The Russian Embassy in Ankara offered condolences and expressed hope that the disaster will be overcome with the least possible damage.





In a tweet, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Türkiye “can count on Poland” for all necessary support.





“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” he said on Twitter, adding that officials of the Polish fire brigade “are ready to help at any time.”





China’s Foreign Ministry also offered “deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.













- UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal,





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the “first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake.”





“The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can,” he said on Twitter.





Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also reiterated that the “UK stands ready to provide assistance.”





Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany was following the news of the earthquake "with dismay."





"The death toll keeps rising. We mourn with the relatives and fear for those buried," Scholz said on Twitter. "Germany will of course send help."





German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had also said Berlin was coordinating with its partners to “quickly get help on the way.”





Voicing solidarity with Türkiye and Syria amid "one of the biggest earthquakes in their history," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter that the Interior Ministry has activated the Military Emergency Unit and urgent air transport to support search tasks.





In a tweet, Spain’s Foreign Ministry expressed “condolences for the victims of the earthquakes that occurred this morning in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.”





Portugal’s Foreign Ministry voiced “full solidarity” with the people and government of Türkiye.













- Sweden, Finland, Greece, Switzerland





Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a tweet: "As partner of Türkiye and holder of the EU presidency, we stand ready to offer our support."





Expressing “deepest condolences for the victims and suffering,” Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin tweeted: “Urgent help and assistance is now needed.”





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens is “mobilizing its resources” and will offer assistance “immediately.”





Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis joined the officials offering support, tweeting: “Switzerland stands by Türkiye and offers humanitarian aid.”





Switzerland's President Alain Berset echoed this message, saying on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria hit by the tragic earthquake."





"Switzerland is ready to provide emergency relief," he added.













- Hungary, Austria, Bulgaria, Moldova





Hungary’s President Katalin Novak also expressed “sincere condolences to the families of the victims.”





Austria’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet: “Our solidarity and our thoughts go out to the communities struck by this disastrous tragedy and all involved in the search and rescue efforts.”





Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry asserted that “the friendly people and the government of Türkiye can rely on Bulgaria’s support at this difficult time.”





“Our most sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as we pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” Moldova’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Twitter.













- El Salvador, Australia, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania





Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, tweeted that his government is “ready to provide all necessary assistance.”





Extending “sincere” condolences to Türkiye and Syria, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: “The devastation is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and those injured.”





Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics extended “deep condolences” to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.





The foreign ministries of Estonia and Lithuania also issued messages of condolences.













- Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina





Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic issued a message of solidarity, emphasizing that Serbia remains willing to provide all necessary assistance.





North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovaski offered condolences to the bereaved families and the entire Turkish nation.



