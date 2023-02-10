|
'Your pain is our pain,' German president tells Turkish community

Frank-Walter Steinmeier extends condolences over devastating earthquakes, calls for greater solidarity with victims

10:22 . 10/02/2023 Cuma
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has extended his condolences over the loss of lives in earthquakes in Türkiye, and called for stronger solidarity with the victims.


In a video message posted on social media, Steinmeier said he was deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes that have now claimed over 16,500 lives, and left more than 66,000 people injured.


“Today I would like to address the many people here in Germany, who have relatives and friends in Türkiye or Syria,” the German president said.


“We see the pain you are going through, we hear your cries. Your pain is our pain,” he said.


Germany has a 3 million-strong Turkish community, many of whom are children or grandchildren of workers who immigrated to the country in the 1960s.


Steinmeier praised the work of volunteers, who started various campaigns across Germany this week to mobilize help for the earthquake victims.


“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of our country: thank you, tesekkurler and shukran,” he said, using the Turkish and Arabic expressions for gratitude.


Steinmeier underlined that now is the time to come together and support people affected by the earthquakes.


“The people who lost everything due to the earthquake now need our help,” he stressed.


More than 16,500 people have been killed and over 66,100 injured after two powerful earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to latest official figures.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces.


In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people wounded.

