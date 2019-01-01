'YPG/PKK keeps violating safe zone in northern Syria'

YPG/PKK terrorists have continued to violate the area of Turkey's anti-terrorist operation launched last month, and carry out dozens of terror attacks, the National Defense Ministry said Monday.

"While the Turkish army fully complies with the agreements for the facilitation the Peace Corridor, PKK/YPG terrorists continue to make violations in the operation Peace Spring area," the ministry said in a tweet.

"In the last 24 hours, terrorists carried out 19 attacks with mortars, car bombs and drones," it added.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km (18.6 mi) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

Turkey has complained that despite the deal, the terrorists have remained and continue to carry out attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.