'YPG/PKK terrorists target civilians in N.Syria'

YPG/PKK terrorists attacked civilians in northern Syria, Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"No one was killed or wounded in the attack staged at 12.15 p.m. (GMT1015) with a bomb-laden vehicle in Tal Abyad city center," said the ministry on Twitter.

The terrorist who conducted the attack was caught alive, it added.

"Our fight against terrorists will continue unabated," said the ministry.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara and Washington reached a deal on Oct. 17 to pause the operation for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned safe zone.

On Oct. 22, Turkey reached an agreement with Russia on a 10-point deal to force the terrorist YPG/PKK to withdraw from a planned terror-free zone.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.