YPG/PKK terror group fire rockets into Türkiye-Syria border area

No casualties, injuries reported

9:56 . 21/01/2023 Saturday
AA
File photo

File photo

The YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria fired rockets into the Türkiye-Syria border area on Friday, according to an Anadolu reporter on the ground.


Rockets fired by members of the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria landed in the Oncupinar Border Gate area in Türkiye's southern Kilis province, the reporter said.


"A total of 8 multi-barrel rocket launchers (MLRS), which were fired into our country by the YPG/PKK terrorist organization from Syria, landed in our Oncupinar region in Kilis. We have no casualties or injuries," the Governorate of Kilis said in a statement.


Increasing measures in the region, Turkish security forces launched a counter-offensive against terror targets.


Savas Kutay, one of the truck drivers at the border gate, told Anadolu that they heard explosions while they were in the border area and tried to protect themselves.


“Sounds were heard all over the border gate, we also saw the smoke,” he added.

