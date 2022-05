2 1 Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked

2 million flowers: Iranians delight as vibrant Asara Tulip Festival kicks off

Iranians stroll around the colorful tulip display during a festival in the city of Asara in the Province of Alborz, Iran, on Wednesday. On the area of four hectares, over 2.3 million tulips of 43 varieties are exhibited during the festival.