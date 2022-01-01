First Autism center in Mexico’s 2nd biggest city named after ‘Türkiye’
The first vocational training center in the Guadalajara Municipality of the state of Jalisco, the country’s third most populous, for disabled and autistic people between the ages of 15 and 45 was inaugurated on Oct. 5, according to a statement by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA). The autism center that was inaugurated in cooperation with TIKA and the Municipality of Guadalajara was given the name "Türkiye."
The autism center that was inaugurated in cooperation with TIKA and the Municipality of Guadalajara was given the name "Türkiye."
It is expected that the project will benefit at least 1,000 people per month. TIKA delivered the materials and equipment of the computer, textile, gardening, traditional pinata making, cleaning and pastry workshops.
The inauguration ceremony of the project, which was held on October 5, was attended of İlhan Kemal Tuğ, Ambassador of Türkiye to Mexico, Fatih Abdi Çetin, TIKA Mexico Program Coordinator, Maye Villa Lemus, President of the Guadalajara Institution for the Advancement of the Family (DIF), and Pablo Lemus Navarro, the Mayor of Guadalajara.
In his speech here, Ambassador Tuğ pointed out that the two countries have turned into a global brand in terms of politics, economy, culture, history and society, and said that TIKA has been operating in Mexico since 2011 in the field of development and cooperation.
Stressing that TIKA operates in various fields in Mexico and that it will continue its activities there, Tuğ said that he believes TIKA will undertake development cooperation projects that will serve as a reference both in Mexico and in the region.
Emphasizing that TIKA operates in various fields in Mexico and that it will continue its activities there, Tuğ said that he believes TIKA will undertake development cooperation projects that will serve as a example both in Mexico and in the region.
Guadalajara Mayor Navarro praised the strong cooperation between the Guadalajara Municipality and TIKA, which contributed to the city's transformation into a functional autism hub.
Pointing out that TIKA and the municipality have jointly achieved success, Navarro added that: "It is necessary to see that the Autism Vocational Training Center cannot only be confined to the those residing in Gudalajara Municipality only, but that the center has been implemented with a grand vision in mind."
Navarro stated that thanks to their cooperation with TIKA, relations with Türkiye have gained momentum, and in this regard, he will make a formal request from the Municipality of Guatemala to to have a municipality in Türkiye as a sister city.
The state of Jalisco recorded the highest number of disabled population in the country in 2020, with 386,577 people aged 0-44.