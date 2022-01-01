The Presidency inaugurated the city's first vocational training center in the Guadalajara Municipality of the state of Jalisco, the country’s third most populous, for disabled and autistic people between the ages of 15 and 45.

First Autism center in Mexico’s 2nd biggest city named after ‘Türkiye’

The first vocational training center in the Guadalajara Municipality of the state of Jalisco, the country’s third most populous, for disabled and autistic people between the ages of 15 and 45 was inaugurated on Oct. 5, according to a statement by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA). The autism center that was inaugurated in cooperation with TIKA and the Municipality of Guadalajara was given the name "Türkiye."