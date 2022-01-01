news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup thrills kick off Sunday
32 teams set to face off in group stage of legendary tournament, set to feature 48 hard-fought matches
AA  Sunday 01:03, 20 November 2022
File photo

File photo

The 2022 FIFA World Cup thrill will kick off with a Qatar-Ecuador Group A match in the host nation Qatar on Sunday.

Thirty-two teams will compete in the top-tier international football organization of national teams, concluding with an epic finale on Dec. 18.

In this year’s World Cup, held for the first time in an Arab country, the group stage of 48 matches will be held between Nov. 20 and Dec. 2.

The teams in the first two spots of groups – A-B, C-D, E-F, and G-H – will face off against each other, according to the crossmatch method in the Round of 16 matches, which will be held on Dec. 3-6.

The quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 9-10, semifinals on Dec. 13-14, and third-place match on Dec. 17.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup championship game will end with the final on Dec. 18.


Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, US, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea


#Fifa
#world cup
#Qatar
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

2022 FIFA World Cup thrills kick off Sunday

yeniSafak

Dozens of Palestinians hurt as Israeli settlers celebrate Jewish holiday in Hebron

yeniSafak

Hamas hails UN resolution affirming Palestinian right to self-determination

yeniSafak

Azerbaijan walks out of francophone summit over distorted statements

yeniSafak

France's yellow vests hit streets to mark 4th year of protests

yeniSafak

Red Cross lacks access to thousands of prisoners of war in Russia-Ukraine conflict