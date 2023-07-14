AC Milan sign US winger Pulisic from Chelsea

AC Milan signed US winger Christian Pulisic from English Premier League club Chelsea on Thursday.

"AC Milan is happy to announce the signing of Christian Mate Pulisic from Chelsea FC. The American winger has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2027, with an option to extend his stay until 30 June 2028," the Italian football club said in a statement.

"I'm delighted to be here, and I’m excited and honoured. Everything truly is special at AC Milan. You can breathe in the history, and you just want to come here," Pulisic, 24, said in a press conference.

The US international scored 26 goals and produced 21 assists in 145 appearances for Chelsea.

He previously played for Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic helped Chelsea win the 2021 UEFA Champions League and a UEFA Super Cup in the same year.

He also won the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea.