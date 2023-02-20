Ajax's Mohammed Kudus dedicates his free-kick goal to late Christian Atsu

Ajax's Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus dedicated his free-kick goal against Sparta Rotterdam to Christian Atsu, who died in devastating earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye earlier this month.





Kudus produced his side's fourth goal in a Dutch Eredivisie 22nd-week match against Sparta Rotterdam at Amsterdam ArenA.





Following the goal, the 22-year-old midfielder celebrated his goal, unveiling a shirt inside his jersey with the inscription "R.I.P Atsu."





Ajax won the game 4-0 as they remained in second place with 46 points in the Dutch top-tier standings.





Earlier on Sunday, Kudus wrote on Twitter: "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (Surely, we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return) . My heart out to @ChristianAtsu20 close amp; extended family. Still in a state of shock amp; can’t find words. Until we meet again may the light guide your kind amp; caring heart brother."



