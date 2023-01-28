|
Al-Nassr manager blames Cristiano Ronaldo after loss to Al-Ittihad

Ronaldo's miss from close-range 'changed the course of the match,' says Rudi Garcia

12:18 . 28/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
File photo

Al-Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for the team’s exit against Al-Ittihad in the semifinal of the Saudi Super Cup.


"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano's missed opportunity in the first half, " said Garcia.


Garcia, 58, congratulated Al-Nassr’s arc-rivals on winning the clash, saying "they presented a much better first half than us, and we played a good second half, but unfortunately, we were not able to adjust the result."


"It’s true that we regret losing the Super Cup, but we are still the first in the league," the French manager added.


Al-Ittihad eliminated Al-Nassr by a score of 3-1 on Thursday as Ronaldo failed to produce a goal.


The Portuguese superstar attempted to score in the 43rd minute but his powerful header was blocked by goalie Marcelo Grohe.


Ronaldo became a free agent in November after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual agreement because of disputes he had with manager Erik Ten Hag.


At the end of the last year, Al-Nassr confirmed it signed Ronaldo, saying: "History in the making."

Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
