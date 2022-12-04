|
Sports

Argentina advances to play Netherlands in World Cup quarterfinals

Messi-led Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in Round of 16

12:19 - 4/12/2022 Sunday
AA
File photo
File photo

Argentina beat Australia 2-1 on Saturday and will take on the Netherlands in the World Cup quarterfinals.

It was a historic night for Lionel Messi as the Argentine superstar took to the pitch for his 1,000th match for club and country. He also scored in the match.

Messi scored the opening goal in the 35th minute as his low shot in the box beat Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward netted his first-ever World Cup knockout stage goal as Argentina went into halftime leading at Ar-Rayyan's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

The goal surpassed Argentine legend Diego Maradona's World Cup goal tally when Messi scored his ninth goal.

Maradona, who died in 2020, was the 1986 world champion.

Argentina doubled the lead in the 57th minute as Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez scored after a team press against Ryan.

Alvarez tackled Ryan to steal the ball before putting it into the Australian net.

Australia narrowed the lead to one in the 77th minute when Craig Goodwin's deflected shot surprisingly went in.

Goodwin's goal encouraged the Socceroos.

In the 97th minute, Australian forward Garang Kuol had a big chance but his shot was denied by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The loss for Australia ended their World Cup dreams.

Argentina will next play the Netherlands on Friday.

#Argentina
#Lionel Messi
#World Cup
#Netherlands
#quarterfinals
1 year ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Ex-Israeli opposition leader demands probe into killing of 12 hostages by Israeli army on Oct. 7