Argentina beat Mexico to keep World Cup dreams alive

Argentina shutout Mexico 2-0 in Group C to keep their World Cup dreams alive Saturday.

Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes of the match at Lusail Stadium.

Argentina opened the scoring when superstar Lionel Messi netted from long range with his left foot. Angel Di Maria provided the assist for the goal in the 64th minute.

In the 87th minute, the Albicelestes doubled the lead with a classy close-range shot from Enzo Fernandez.

In another Group C clash, Poland defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 for their first win in the World Cup.

Second-place Argentina collected three points, one point behind Group C leader Poland. Saudi Arabia are third with three points and Mexico are at the bottom of the group with one point.



