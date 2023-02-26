Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick, Al-Nassr win over Damac

Al-Nassr beat Damac 3-0 on a hat-trick by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in a Saturday Saudi Pro League match.

The visiting Ronaldo scored the goals, including the opener, from penalty kicks.

The 38-year-old have scored eight goals for Al-Nassr in five Saudi league appearances.

Al-Nassr are leading the league with 43 points in 18 matches.

Al-Ittihad have 41 points; third-place Al-Shabab have 40 points in the Saudi Pro League. Damac is in the seventh spot with 22 points.