Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick, Al-Nassr win over Damac

Al-Nassr beat Damac 3-0 on a hat-trick by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in a Saturday Saudi Pro League match.
The visiting Ronaldo scored the goals, including the opener, from penalty kicks.
The 38-year-old have scored eight goals for Al-Nassr in five Saudi league appearances.
Al-Nassr are leading the league with 43 points in 18 matches.
Al-Ittihad have 41 points; third-place Al-Shabab have 40 points in the Saudi Pro League. Damac is in the seventh spot with 22 points.
Ronaldo, who previously played for Manchester United in the English Premier League, joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract until 2025.