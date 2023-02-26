|
Sports

Croatian defender Gvardiol donates his Leipzig jersey for quake victims in Türkiye

Kiran added that Gvardiol sent his no. 32 Leipzig jersey and his solidarity message to the Turkish Embassy in Zagreb so that all proceeds from the shirt's sale will go to the disaster victims in Türkiye

01:36 - 26/02/2023 Sunday
AA
Croatian central defender Josko Gvardiol
Croatian central defender Josko Gvardiol

Croatian central defender Josko Gvardiol on Saturday donated his RB Leipzig jersey for the earthquake victims in Türkiye.

"Thanks Gvardiol... Croatian national team and RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol…," Turkish ambassador to Zagreb Yavuz Selim Kiran said on Twitter.

Kiran added that Gvardiol sent his no. 32 Leipzig jersey and his solidarity message to the Turkish Embassy in Zagreb so that all proceeds from the shirt's sale will go to the disaster victims in Türkiye.

Gvardiol, 21, left Dinamo Zagreb for RB Leipzig in 2021.

He played 73 matches to score four goals for the German club.

Gvardiol played for Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to help his nation win a bronze medal in Qatar.

More than 44,200 people have been killed in the quakes that hit southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces -- Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

#Croatia
#earthquake
#Josko Gvardiol
#RB Leipzig
#Turkish ambassador to Zagreb
#Türkiye
#Yavuz Selim Kiran
10 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Ex-Israeli opposition leader demands probe into killing of 12 hostages by Israeli army on Oct. 7