FIFA president defends Qatar against Western ‘hypocrisy’
AA Saturday 16:19, 19 November 2022
FIFA President Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Saturday defended Qatar against Western “hypocrisy” amid criticism of the Gulf country’s hosting of World Cup 2022.
The global tournament is set to open in Qatar on Nov. 20 through Dec. 18.
Doha has come under growing European criticisms over a recent alcohol ban and migrant workers’ rights.
"Working circumstances in Qatar are superior to those of European immigrants," Infantino told a press conference in the Qatari capital.
"Europe should stop the criticism and focus on improving its migrants' conditions,” he said.
"What we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years, we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons.”
The FIFA president stressed that Qatar is a sovereign state and doesn't require recommendations from outside over workers' rights.
"I am proud of everyone who contributed to this event,” Infantino said.
Writing by Ahmed Asmar
