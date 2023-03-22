|
Sports

Former Arsenal star Ozil announces retirement from football

Mesut Ozil, who also played for Real Madrid, quits professional football with immediate effect at 34

15:05 . 22/03/2023 Wednesday
AA
File photo

File photo

Mesut Ozil, a midfielder for Turkish club Basaksehir, announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.


"After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football," Ozil wrote on his official Twitter account.


The 34-year-old added that the injuries he have suffered for the last few months influenced his decision to retire.


Ozil bagged the 2012 Spanish La Liga title with Real Madrid and four FA Cups with Arsenal in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2020.


He joined the Turkish team Fenerbahce from Arsenal in 2021 and he moved to Basaksehir in 2022.


The Turkish-born German international won 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany, where he scored 23 goal in 92 appearances.

#Mesut Ozil
#football
#Real Madrid
5 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Russia issues order limiting powers of Interpol