|
Sports

France become first team to qualify for World Cup round of 16

France’s Kylian Mbappe scores twice in 2-1 win over Denmark

01:54 - 27/11/2022 Pazar
AA
File photo
File photo

France became the first team to qualify for the round of 16 after beating Denmark 2-1 in their World Cup Group D match on Saturday.

Neither of the teams was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Doha's Stadium 974.

Les Bleus broke the deadlock when Kylian Mbappe fired from close range, assisted by Theo Hernandez in the 61st minute.

After eight minutes, the Danish national team leveled the match with a header from defender Andreas Christensen.

In the 84th minute, France took the lead as Mbappe scored again.

Earlier in the day, Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 as the goal came from Mitchell Duke in the 23rd minute at Al Janoub stadium in another Group D match.

France top standings with six points, three points ahead of second-place Australia while Denmark and Tunisia have so far collected one point each.

#France
#World Cup
#Round of 16
1 yıl önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Ex-Israeli opposition leader demands probe into killing of 12 hostages by Israeli army on Oct. 7