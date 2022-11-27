France become first team to qualify for World Cup round of 16

France became the first team to qualify for the round of 16 after beating Denmark 2-1 in their World Cup Group D match on Saturday.

Neither of the teams was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Doha's Stadium 974.

Les Bleus broke the deadlock when Kylian Mbappe fired from close range, assisted by Theo Hernandez in the 61st minute.

After eight minutes, the Danish national team leveled the match with a header from defender Andreas Christensen.

In the 84th minute, France took the lead as Mbappe scored again.

Earlier in the day, Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 as the goal came from Mitchell Duke in the 23rd minute at Al Janoub stadium in another Group D match.