Japanese GP: Verstappen crowned Formula 1 champion

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to become the 2022 Formula One world champion.
The Dutch driver won Round 18 in 3 hours 1 minute 44.004 seconds which held as 28 laps due to weather conditions at the Suzuka International Racing Course.
His second season championship in a row was determined after his opponent Charles Leclerc got time penalty -- pushing him to third spot after the race ended.
"The first one is a little more emotional, the second one is more beautiful - just the season we've had, the 1-2's, leading the constructors'," Verstappen said. "It's been a special year, and you need to remind yourself as these kind of years you don't have very often."
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez finished second with a difference of 27.066 seconds, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished 31.763 seconds later than Verstappen with the added time penalty.
The safety car was out in the first lap after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel spun and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz hit the barriers.
In Lap 3, the red flag was shown, due to intensifying rainfall and as a result, all racers started to get into pit-lane until the race restarted.
The restart was suspended several times and finally the race was allowed to continue with the safety car after almost one hour. Verstappen finished the shortened 28-lap race with a comfortable lead.
Verstappen leads the driver standings with 366 points, while Leclerc placed second and Perez lays at the third spot, both with 249 points.
The constructor standings are led by Red Bull with 619 points, while Ferrari placed second with 454 points and Mercedes is at the third spot with 387 points.
The Round 19 in 2022 Formula One World Championship will be held at Circuit of The Americas in United States on Oct. 23.
