NBA: Thunder beat Bucks behind George's 36 points

Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 at home on Sunday evening in the NBA to get their 31st win of the season.

Paul George scored 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook tallied another triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to win victory.

Eastern Conference's top seed Bucks could not get the job done, however, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and pulled down 18 rebounds.

In Texas, the Dallas Mavericks were unable to defeat the Raptors on their home court, failing 123-120.

Rookie sensation Luka Doncic scored a career-high 35 points, but his team came up short in the final minutes of the game.

As Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points for the Raptors, the team improved to 37 wins and 15 losses in the season.

In Chicago, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to defeat the Bulls 104-101 -- Turkish national Cedi Osman scored 17 points in the win.

Alec Burks and Jordan Clarkson each scored team-high 18 points for the Cavs as they managed to get their 10th win in the season.

Lauri Markkanen's 21 point-15 rebound performance for the Bulls was not enough.

Here are the NBA scores on Sunday:

Chicago Bulls - Cleveland Cavaliers: 101-104

Los Angeles Clippers - Sacramento Kings: 122-108

Oklahoma City Thunder - Milwaukee Bucks: 118-112

Houston Rockets - Orlando Magic: 103-98

Dallas Mavericks - Toronto Raptors: 120-123

Minnesota Timberwolves - Utah Jazz: 111-125

San Antonio Spurs - Washington Wizards:132-119

New York Knicks - Miami Heat: 97-106

Los Angeles Lakers - Phoenix Suns: 116-102