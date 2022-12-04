Netherlands crush US World Cup dream to book quarterfinals berth

The Netherlands defeated the US 3-1 on Saturday to become the first team through to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Forward Memphis Depay swept in a cross from Denzel Dumfries to break the deadlock in the 10th minute.

The Dutch doubled the gap in stoppage time as Daley Blind got on the end of another Dumfries cross to rifle in a low shot past goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Haji Wright pulled one back for the Americans in the 75th minute, sparking hopes of a comeback.

The Netherlands, however, quickly stamped out the resurgence.

Blind turned provider for Dumfries in the 81st minute, finding him unmarked at the back post with a pinpoint cross for a simple finish.

The Netherlands will take on either Argentina or Australia, who play later on Saturday, in the quarterfinals.

The US’ exit means there is now no CONCACAF team left in Qatar, with Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica all previously eliminated.