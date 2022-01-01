Sports
Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title
Serbian team beat Brazil in straight sets to win 2nd consecutive world title
AA  Sunday 00:33, 16 October 2022
Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title

Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title

Serbia beat Brazil on Saturday to win the 2022 FIVB Women's World Champions and defending their title.

The Serbian team won the final match in straight sets – 26-24, 25-22, and 25-17 – in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Tijana Boskovic was the game's highest scorer with 24 points, while Jovana Stevanovic produced 11 points.

Brazilian players Ana Carolina da Silva, Gabriela Guimaraes, and Lorenne Teixeira each scored nine points.

Meanwhile, Italy got the bronze medal after beating team USA in straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 27-25) to reach the podium.

Serbia had defeated Italy 3-2 to win the 2018 championship in Yokohama, Japan.

#Serbia
#FIVB
#Women
#Championship
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title

yeniSafak

Muslim student’s holy book torn, veil thrown in trash in France

yeniSafak

Erdogan thanks the world condolences over mine blast

yeniSafak

Eleven killed in attack on military training ground in Russia

yeniSafak

Galatasaray suffer 2-1 away defeat against Kayserispor

yeniSafak

Strikes in France continue amid fuel shortages