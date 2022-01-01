Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title
Serbian team beat Brazil in straight sets to win 2nd consecutive world title
Sunday 00:33, 16 October 2022
Serbia beat Brazil on Saturday to win the 2022 FIVB Women's World Champions and defending their title.
The Serbian team won the final match in straight sets – 26-24, 25-22, and 25-17 – in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.
Tijana Boskovic was the game's highest scorer with 24 points, while Jovana Stevanovic produced 11 points.
Brazilian players Ana Carolina da Silva, Gabriela Guimaraes, and Lorenne Teixeira each scored nine points.
Meanwhile, Italy got the bronze medal after beating team USA in straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 27-25) to reach the podium.
Serbia had defeated Italy 3-2 to win the 2018 championship in Yokohama, Japan.
