"Khan stood atop the summit of 8,586-m (28,169-ft) Kunchenjunga (Kangchenjunga), the world’s third-highest peak, at 7 am (local time) on Saturday (0115GMT) with other members of a team," the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's state-run mountaineering body, said in a statement. The peak lies on the Indian-Nepalese border.