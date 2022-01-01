Spotlight on some wonderkids at 2022 World Cup

File photo
The countdown is on to the world’s biggest football event with 43 days to go, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will see the rise of plenty of youngsters.
The 22nd edition of the World Cup is now less than two months away with the event scheduled to begin in November.
Here are profiles of young stars to watch in the tournament.
- Ansu Fati, Spain
One of the top wonderkids in world football. Born in Africa, his family moved from Guinea-Bissau to Spain in 2009 and became citizens in 2019 when he was 6 years old.
The 19-year-old Fati has made just four appearances for Spain since his senior international debut in 2020, scoring one goal but he is widely believed to have a big future.
In his first match, he found the goal to become Spain's youngest-ever goal scorer for the national team.
The teen scored his first goal for Barcelona when he was 16 in the 2019-20 La Liga campaign -- his debut.
He became the youngest scorer in the UEFA Champions League with a late winner against Inter Milan at 17 years and 40 days in 2019.
Fati, who won the 2020-21 Spanish Cup, his sole title with Barcelona, played 68 matches and scored 21 goals to go along with nine assists
- Phil Foden, England
Phil Foden, at 22, is already a talented midfielder with the world at his feet. His ability to boost heavily to the attack makes Foden highly effective.
A Pure City product, Foden was promoted to the English club' senior team in 2017.
During his 5-year City career, he won four English Premier League titles, five English League trophies and one FA Cup.
The young Englishman has 18 national team caps, netting two goals at the international level and is one to look out for at the World Cup in Qatar.
- Antony Matheus dos Santos, Brazil
All eyes will be on Antony Matheus dos Santos, or simply Antony, 22, after his sensational $95 million transfer to Manchester United.
On the final day of the summer transfer window, Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax on a five-year deal with an option for an additional year, making him the most expensive signing of the summer.
The Red Devils paid a €95 million ($95 million) transfer fee, including add-ons and the deal could potentially rise to $100 million.
- Aurelien Tchouameni, France
Tchouameni, who previously played for FC Girondins Bordeaux, exploded last season, despite Monaca's underwhelming form in Ligue 1.
The 22-year-old midfielder played in the last three games for France at the World Cup qualification Europe (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Finland).
In June, Real Madrid agreed to a transfer of Tchouameni from Monaco on a six-year contract.
Real Madrid heaped praise on Tchouameni, saying "this signing represents the capture of one of the most talented players in Europe, in both the present and the future."
Tchouameni, who helped Real Madrid win the 2022-23 UEFA Super Cup title, captured the 2021 Nations League crown with France.
He scored one goal in 14 matches for France.
- Alphonso Davies, Canada
The 21-year-old midfielder was the first star born in the 2000s to make an appearance in the MLS (Major League Soccer).
Davies is one of many young Bayern players affecting the first team.
Producing five goals and 21 assists in 126 matches for the Bavarians, Davies won a UEFA Champions League and three consecutive German Bundesliga titles.
Before his move to Germany in 2019, he played for Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps.
He has 32 caps with 12 goals for Canada.
- Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Morocco
The 20-year-old Ezzalzouli is one of the most promising talents worldwide, forcing FIFA to promote him as one of the Moroccan youngsters to follow in Qatar.
FIFA moved to highlight the potential caliber of Barcelona's promising defender.
"Ezzalzouli is among the most prominent Moroccan youngsters expected to make a name A raw talent, Ezzalzouli is known for his speed on the wing and ability to get past opponents," according to the FIFA website.
The right-footed winger has scored one goal in 12 matches for Barca's senior team as he played once for Walid Regragui's men.
The 22nd edition of the international football showpiece, which is the first-ever winter World Cup, is scheduled from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, with 32 teams in eight groups.
Hosts Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening match Nov. 20.
