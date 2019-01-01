EXTREME SPORTS

Turkey bags 15 medals in European Games

Turkish athletes win 15 medals including 2 gold in 2019 European Games

News Service AA
File photo: Buse Naz Çakıroğlu wins gold medal

Photograph: DHA

Turkish athletes won 15 medals in the 2019 European Games held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

Turkey won two gold, six silver and seven bronze medals in various sports.

A total of 110 Turkish athletes participated seeking medals in 14 sports categories.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu congratulated the athletes in a statement.

Gold medals:

Judo: Mikail Özerler

Boxing: Buse Naz Çakıroğlu

Silver medals:

Karate: Ali Sofuoğlu, Meltem Hocaoğlu, Ugur Aktaş, Serap Özçelik Arapoğlu

Wrestling: Soner Demirtaş

Artistic Gymnastics: Ahmet Onder

Bronze medals:

Wrestling: Süleyman Atlı, Evin Demirhan

Karate: Dilara Eltemur, Merve Çoban

Archery: Yeşim Bostan and Evren Çağıran (Mixed Compound Team)

Athletics: Jak Ali Harvey

Artistic Gymnastics: Ferhat Arıcan

