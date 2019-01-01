Turkey bags 15 medals in European Games

Turkish athletes won 15 medals in the 2019 European Games held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.
Turkey won two gold, six silver and seven bronze medals in various sports.
A total of 110 Turkish athletes participated seeking medals in 14 sports categories.
Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu congratulated the athletes in a statement.
Gold medals:
Judo: Mikail Özerler
Boxing: Buse Naz Çakıroğlu
Silver medals:
Karate: Ali Sofuoğlu, Meltem Hocaoğlu, Ugur Aktaş, Serap Özçelik Arapoğlu
Wrestling: Soner Demirtaş
Artistic Gymnastics: Ahmet Onder
Bronze medals:
Wrestling: Süleyman Atlı, Evin Demirhan
Karate: Dilara Eltemur, Merve Çoban
Archery: Yeşim Bostan and Evren Çağıran (Mixed Compound Team)
Athletics: Jak Ali Harvey
Artistic Gymnastics: Ferhat Arıcan