|
Sports

Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor's goalkeeper Eyup Turkaslan dies in quakes

'Rest in peace. We will not forget you, beautiful person,' says club tweet

10:44 . 8/02/2023 Wednesday
AA
Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan

Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan

Turkish TFF First League club Yeni Malatyaspor's goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan died in the earthquakes that hit Türkiye on Monday, the club announced. He was 28.


"Our goalkeeper lost his life under the rubble," the Malatya team tweeted on Tuesday, adding: "Rest in peace. We will not forget you, beautiful person."


Turkaslan, who also played for Turkish clubs Osmanlispor and Ankaraspor, joined Yeni Malatyaspor from Umraniyespor in 2021. He appeared in six games for the Malatya club.


Over 3,500 people have been killed and over 22,000 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the country's southern belt.

#Yeni Malatyaspor
#quakes
#Türkiye
#Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan
4 hours ago
default-profile-img
Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor's goalkeeper Eyup Turkaslan dies in quakes
2-month-old baby pulled alive from quake rubble in southern Türkiye
Trapped under rubble for 54 hours, five quake victims rescued in southeastern Türkiye
UN health body declares earthquake in Türkiye 'grade 3 emergency'
Zelenskyy to visit UK, address parliament
Denmark to send decommissioned Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.