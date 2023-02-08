Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor's goalkeeper Eyup Turkaslan dies in quakes

Turkish TFF First League club Yeni Malatyaspor's goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan died in the earthquakes that hit Türkiye on Monday, the club announced. He was 28.





"Our goalkeeper lost his life under the rubble," the Malatya team tweeted on Tuesday, adding: "Rest in peace. We will not forget you, beautiful person."





Turkaslan, who also played for Turkish clubs Osmanlispor and Ankaraspor, joined Yeni Malatyaspor from Umraniyespor in 2021. He appeared in six games for the Malatya club.



