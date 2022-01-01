Türkiye defeats Angola to lift maiden Amputee Football World Cup title
Guleryuz, Ozcan, Dereli fire hosts to World Cup glory in Istanbul
AA Monday 09:10, 10 October 2022
File photo
File photo
Türkiye won the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup on Sunday, beating reigning champions Angola 4-1 in the final in Istanbul.
The hosts put in a dominant second-half display to lift their maiden World Cup title, after the first period ended 1-1 with goals by Omer Guleryuz and Angola’s Adao.
Rahmi Ozcan scored from the penalty spot to put Türkiye ahead and then netted the third to put them firmly in control.
Serkan Dereli added the finishing touch as Türkiye exacted revenge for the penalty shootout defeat to Angola in the 2018 final.
Earlier on Sunday, Uzbekistan won 4-2 against Haiti in the third-place game.
