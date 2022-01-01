Technology
Enough raw metals to produce 14M electric cars globally in 2023, study shows
AA  Friday 11:36, 06 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Even if raw material supplies tighten and remain below battery factory capacity, 21M battery electricity cars could still be produced by 2025

There will be enough lithium and nickel metals to make up to 14 million battery electric vehicles (BEV) globally in 2023 - 55% higher than the current market projections even without Russian supplies, a recent study into the short-term availability of raw materials shows.

Transport amp; Environment (Tamp;E), which carried out the study, calls on European governments to do more to shore up access to key metals to ensure its green energy security.

The study shows that in 2025, even if raw material supplies tighten and remain below battery factory capacity, 21 million BEVs could still be produced - almost 50% more than market estimates.

"However, this does not guarantee Europe's supply as the world's leading EV market," the report warned, adding that growing electric car sales in China and the US mean competition for critical raw materials, with both countries introducing measures to ensure access to these.


- Concern over battery prices

The report also demonstrates genuine concern over the effect of a tight commodities market on battery prices.

"Structurally, a long period of low commodity prices has seen underinvestment in new metal mining, while short-term COVID-19-induced disruptions in supply chains and the war in Ukraine have added to pressure on prices," the report explained.

Nonetheless, the report stated that mining and recycling companies are already reacting to high prices by announcing expansions, which should lead to prices stabilizing in the next few years.

Commenting on the report, Julia Poliscanova, a senior director at Tamp;E, said: "War in Ukraine has shown that we must wean ourselves off oil. The best way to do this is to go electric."

"While China and the US are flexing their policy muscle to secure supplies of critical metals, European leaders are scouring the globe for more oil. Now is the time to focus on sourcing the sustainable raw materials the continent needs for our energy independence and a green future," she said.

Powered by Froala Editor

#electric cars
#metals
#lithium
#nickel
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Enough raw metals to produce 14M electric cars globally in 2023, study shows

yeniSafak

Oil gains around 6% during week ending May 6 on supply fears

yeniSafak

US envoy to UN to visit Turkey's southern border with Syria

yeniSafak

Early UK local election results show Conservative unpopularity, mixed Labour support

yeniSafak

Sanctions against Russia open new chapter in EU history: EU Commission chief

yeniSafak

Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders to inaugurate airport in Turkey's Black Sea region

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.