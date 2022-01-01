Outages reported in messaging application WhatsApp
Thousands of WhatsApp users report issue
AA Tuesday 11:42, 25 October 2022
File photo
#messaging
#application
#Meta
File photo
WhatsApp users early Tuesday reported that they are not able to send and receive messages via the application.
According to the technology firm Ookla’s website Downdetector, the outage started at around 10.00 a.m. (GMT0700).
Some 95% of thousands of reports claimed that users cannot send and receive messages.
Users also shared posts on social media platforms to report the issue.
There have been no official statements from the parent firm Meta yet.
Outages reported in messaging application WhatsApp
Return of Ukraine's flag to Crimea will end Russia's potential for ‘aggression’: Zelensykyy
Cyclone kills 22 in Bangladesh, leaving thousands stranded
Saudi Arabia denies bin Salman mocking US president
Major defense event SAHA Expo starts in Istanbul
Food security to be discussed at MUSIAD EXPO
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.