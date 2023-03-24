TikTok to be banned from UK parliamentary devices, internet servers

The British parliament announced on Thursday that the Chinese video-sharing application TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and internet servers.





The move came a week after the usage of the app was banned from all government electronic devices in the UK.





Last Thursday, Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden told the parliament: "The security of sensitive government information must come first, so today we are banning this app on government devices. The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review.”





TikTok requires users to give permission for the app to access data stored on the device, which is then collected and stored by the company. Allowing such permissions gives the company access to a range of data on the device, including contacts, user content, and geolocation data.



