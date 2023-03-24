|
Technology

TikTok to be banned from UK parliamentary devices, internet servers

Last week, Chinese video-sharing application was also banned from all government electronic devices in UK

09:57 . 24/03/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

The British parliament announced on Thursday that the Chinese video-sharing application TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and internet servers.


The move came a week after the usage of the app was banned from all government electronic devices in the UK.


Last Thursday, Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden told the parliament: "The security of sensitive government information must come first, so today we are banning this app on government devices. The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review.”


TikTok requires users to give permission for the app to access data stored on the device, which is then collected and stored by the company. Allowing such permissions gives the company access to a range of data on the device, including contacts, user content, and geolocation data.


“The government, along with our international partners, is concerned about the way in which this data may be used,” a government statement read.

