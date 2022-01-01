WhatsApp back after nearly two hours of outage
Company did not share reasons for outage
AA Tuesday 13:05, 25 October 2022
Whatsapp is back in service after nearly two hours of outage globally.
On Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of users reported that they were unable to send messages or make calls via the app.
Meta, which owns Whatsapp, acknowledged the problem and said it was fixing it.
The company, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, did not share the reason behind the outage.
Nearly 2 billion users are on Whatsapp making it an important tool for communication for businesses and governments the world over.
