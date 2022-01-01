Technology
WhatsApp back after nearly two hours of outage
Company did not share reasons for outage
AA  Tuesday 13:05, 25 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Whatsapp is back in service after nearly two hours of outage globally.

On Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of users reported that they were unable to send messages or make calls via the app.

Meta, which owns Whatsapp, acknowledged the problem and said it was fixing it.

The company, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, did not share the reason behind the outage.

Nearly 2 billion users are on Whatsapp making it an important tool for communication for businesses and governments the world over.

#WhatsApp
#application
#Meta
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

WhatsApp back after nearly two hours of outage

yeniSafak

Return of Ukraine's flag to Crimea will end Russia's potential for ‘aggression’: Zelensykyy

yeniSafak

Cyclone kills 22 in Bangladesh, leaving thousands stranded

yeniSafak

Saudi Arabia denies bin Salman mocking US president

yeniSafak

Major defense event SAHA Expo starts in Istanbul

yeniSafak

Food security to be discussed at MUSIAD EXPO