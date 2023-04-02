Bearded vulture released into nature after treatment in Türkiye's Artvin

In a heartwarming story of conservation, a rare bearded vulture, the pride of Türkiye's avian kingdom, was found exhausted by villagers in the Artvin province. Thankfully, the vulture was given a new lease on life after being treated with utmost care for ten days by the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) Artvin Branch Office. The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry announced that the bearded vulture has finally been released back into its natural habitat, marking a significant success for the conservation efforts aimed at this magnificent bird. Typically inhabiting high mountain ecosystems and nesting on rocks, this bird is found in the northeastern and eastern regions, western Black Sea, and the inner Aegean, living away from human settlements.

