|
Entertainment

Bearded vulture released into nature after treatment in Türkiye's Artvin

17:00 - 2/04/2023 Sunday
AA

In a heartwarming story of conservation, a rare bearded vulture, the pride of Türkiye's avian kingdom, was found exhausted by villagers in the Artvin province. Thankfully, the vulture was given a new lease on life after being treated with utmost care for ten days by the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) Artvin Branch Office. The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry announced that the bearded vulture has finally been released back into its natural habitat, marking a significant success for the conservation efforts aimed at this magnificent bird. Typically inhabiting high mountain ecosystems and nesting on rocks, this bird is found in the northeastern and eastern regions, western Black Sea, and the inner Aegean, living away from human settlements.

#Bearded
#Vulture
#Released
#nature
#Artvin
9 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Egypt's Sisi reelected to third term in office