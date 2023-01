As the Swiss Alps and many of the world's other ski resorts suffer from a lack of snowfall, Türkiye’s Kackar Mountains in Türkiye's Rize province on the Black Sea are attracting more and more winter sports enthusiasts for offering the adrenaline-filled rush of heli-skiing. Going higher than ski lifts could ever reach, heli-skiing enthusiasts jump from helicopters onto steep mountain slopes, challenging their bodies along with their high-alpine skiing skills.

# Heli-skiing # Türkiye # Kackar Mountains # Rize