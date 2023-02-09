15-year-old Turkish boy pulled alive from debris 80 hours after deadly quake

Eighty hours after the first quake hit southern Türkiye, a 15-year-old boy, named Ali Battal, was pulled alive from a collapsed building in Hatay province. Footage shows the moments of his rescue when search and rescue members speak to him to comfort and check for any injuries. After the first medical checks by emergency staff on site, the boy was sent to the hospital. Hatay is among the cities that were severely affected by two powerful quakes in southern Türkiye. The first powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province early on Monday and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.

# Türkiye # Quake # Survivor