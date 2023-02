Aerial footage shows collapsed buildings in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province on Tuesday, after the country’s southern provinces were hit by powerful earthquakes. At least 3,419 people were killed and 20,534 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday.

# earthquake # Türkiye # Hatay