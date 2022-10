At least 17 killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

At least 17 people were killed in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, authorities said on Sunday. Anatoly Kurtev, acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, confirmed the death toll from the overnight attack. According to initial estimates, five houses were destroyed and about 40 others were damaged in the missile attack.

AA