At least four people were injured in a missile strike on a residential building in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region early Sunday, Feb. 05. “There is a hit in a residential building in the center of the city. There was a fire. Currently, three victims are known: a 54-year-old woman and two men, 51 and 55 years old,” Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a message on Telegram.

# Kharkiv # Russia # Ukraine # Attack