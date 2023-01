A baby chameleon was taken under protection at a university in Türkiye’s eastern province of Van. The chameleon was found exhausted in a school depot in the Edremit district by teachers and students. Later, the chameleon was taken under treatment at the Yuzuncu Yil University Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center. The chameleon will be released into nature after treatment at the center.

# baby chameleon # Van # Türkiye