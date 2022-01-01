news
Compassionate traffic police officer holds baby as mother pulls car out of parking lot in eastern Türkiye

Footage from Türkiye's eastern Hatay province shows the heartwarming moment a compassionate traffic police officer helped the woman who was having a hard time getting her car out of a parking lot because her baby was crying. The police officer held the baby in his arms and cheered her up until her mother managed to get the car out.

AA  Saturday 14:58, 05 November 2022
#Compassionate
#traffic police
#Türkiye
#Hatay
