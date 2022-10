Damaged monastery Ukraine's Donetsek following Russian troop withdrawal

Footage shows the scope of devastation in the village of Dolyna in Ukraine’s Donetsk after the withdrawal of Russian troops as the rubble of the St. George's Monastery that was destroyed in the aftermath of Russian attacks bore witness to the devastating scale of destruction. Ukraine said on Saturday that its soldiers were entering the city of Lyman in the eastern region of Donetsk, which Russia had annexed a day earlier.

AA