Destroyed Russian tanks dot streets of recaptured Izium in Ukraine

After briefly coming under Russian control, Ukraine's northeastern Izium city was retaken by the Ukrainian army on September 10 after it launched a counter-attack in the Kharkiv region. Footage shows the scope of devastation in Izium, as abandoned and destroyed Russian military vehicles and tanks dot the streets of the recaptured city after the withdrawal of Russian troops. Shortly after the war started on Feb. 24, the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region had become the hotspot of intense fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces.

AA  Saturday 16:42, 08 October 2022
#Izium
#Ukraine
#Tanks
